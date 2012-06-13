TEXT-Fitch PCS benefits would be enhanced by capital rules change

June 13 - The Prime Collateralized Securities (PCS) initiative could bolster investor confidence in European securitisation, particularly if it helps securitized debt achieve more favourable treatment under capital and liquidity rules, Fitch Ratings says.

The PCS initiative involves labelling securities that meet criteria for underlying asset quality, transparency, structural simplicity, and liquidity features.

Together with the low level of actual and anticipated losses in ‘AAAsf’ rated EMEA structured finance transactions, this initiative should convince investors of the bonds’ high credit quality. In December last year, we estimated total realized and expected losses for these bonds at 0.8% of the original balance (see Global Structured Finance Losses 8 December, 2011).

PCS-style labelling would have a greater positive impact if it convinced regulators that at least some securitised debt should not be subject to high capital charges. As things stand, neither Basel III nor Solvency II gives quality-labelled securitisations favourable capital treatment compared with unlabelled bonds.

We believe the proposed capital treatment of securitised debt could significantly dent appetite among banks and insurers. For example, Solvency II requires a 42% capital charge for an ‘AAAsf’ security with duration of six years or more. We estimate that insurers are buying around one-fifth of all new European securitisation issues, so if they were to make any significant reallocation to other asset classes, it would delay the market’s recovery.

We think these capital charges are excessive given the low actual losses, and probably result from the heavy reliance on the performance of US subprime home equity loan securitisations, which have made a disproportionate contribution to global SF losses since the financial crisis, to calibrate the rules (see Solvency II and Securitisation: Significant Negative Impact on European Market 30 April 2012).

The principal benefit of PCS would be in demonstrating to regulators that a category of security exists that explicitly excludes sub-prime-type assets. A partial pull-back from the overly conservative approach of Solvency II, in the form of lower charges for PCS securities, might then mitigate the overall impact of the regulation.

As well as being an additional certification of collateral quality, PCS-style labelling could hasten the development of simple and consistent deal structures.

Placed EMEA structured finance supply remains well below pre-crisis levels and the pace and path of any recovery is uncertain. Q112 placed supply fell year-on-year and largely consisted of US-based investors buying UK RMBS. Our full-year forecast for placed EMEA SF issuance in 2012 is EUR100bn-EUR150bn (this compares with EUR423.5bn in 2007).