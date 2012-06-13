TEXT-S&P rates Korea Development Bank proposed snr unscrd RMB debt

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘A’ global scale rating and ‘cnAA+’ Greater China scale rating to Korea Development Bank’s (KDB; foreign currency A/Negative/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) proposed senior unsecured Chinese renminbi-denominated bonds. The ratings on the unsecured debt are subject to final documentation.

KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for general corporate purpose. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

