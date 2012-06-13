FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Korea Development Bank proposed snr unscrd RMB debt
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Korea Development Bank proposed snr unscrd RMB debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘A’ global scale rating and ‘cnAA+’ Greater China scale rating to Korea Development Bank’s (KDB; foreign currency A/Negative/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) proposed senior unsecured Chinese renminbi-denominated bonds. The ratings on the unsecured debt are subject to final documentation.

KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for general corporate purpose. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

