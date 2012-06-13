TEXT-S&P ratings - Amadeus IT Holding S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Amadeus IT Holding S.A. -------------------------------- 13-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/A-3 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Amusement and
recreation, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
===============================================================================