TEXT-S&P ratings - Amadeus IT Holding S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

Ratings -- Amadeus IT Holding S.A. -------------------------------- 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/A-3 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Amusement and

recreation, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jun-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

