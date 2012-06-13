TEXT-S&P revises Autovia del Camino outlook to neg; 'BBB-' afrmd

June 13 -

Overview

-- We understand the Spanish government is delaying the construction of a number of feeder roads on which Spanish shadow-toll road Autovia del Camino relied for future traffic growth.

-- The negative prospects for the Spanish economy and potential taxation changes also cast doubts on Camino’s future financial profile.

-- We are revising our outlook on Autovia del Camino to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that the above developments could bring Camino’s financial profile to levels not commensurate with ‘BBB-’ projects.

Rating Action

On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on Spanish shadow-toll road Autovia del Camino S.A.’s (Camino) EUR175 million senior secured European Investment Bank (EIB) loan due 2029 and EUR145 million senior secured commercial bank loan due 2030. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB-’ issue rating on the loans.

Rationale

The loans have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal from Syncora Guarantee U.K. Ltd. (not rated). Under Standard & Poor’s criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR). As the insurer is not rated, the long-term debt rating on Camino’s loans reflects the SPUR.