TEXT-Fitch affirms ASR's operating entities IFS at 'A-';outlook stable

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASR Levensverzekering N.V.’s and ASR Schadeverzekering N.V.’s Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A-’ and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the group’s holding company, ASR Nederland N.V.‘s, IDR at ‘BBB’ and its subordinated debt at ‘BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable.

The affirmations reflect ASR’s strong financial profile at end-2011 as reflected in a favourable albeit lower net profit of EUR212m; an improved combined ratio of 98.9%, from 100.3% in 2010; a robust solvency ratio at 230% (221% in 2010), as a result of a better investment mix, and its solid positioning in the Dutch insurance market. Offsetting factors include ASR’s concentration in a competitive and mature Dutch insurance market, particularly concerning the individual life segment.

Fitch views favourably the company’s successful divestment from capital-intensive assets as evidenced by a decreasing exposure to real estate through ASR’s Dutch Prime Retail Fund where the company realised EUR80m capital gains in 2011. Additionally, ASR’s exposure to southern peripheral European countries was limited to below 1% of total sovereign exposure at end-2011.

The Stable Outlook reflects the agency’s expectations that ASR’s credit profile will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-24 months, supported by the company’s leading franchise in the Netherlands and several measures taken during 2010 and 2011 to improve its credit profile. These measures include stringent cost controls, disciplined life underwriting, modified offers particularly relating to unit-linked products and various risk mitigating measures relating to its asset allocation.

ASR has been wholly owned by the Dutch government since October 2008. Fitch views this ownership as neutral for the ratings due to the government’s stated intention to dispose its shareholding in ASR over time, although the agency would expect the government to provide support if the need arose.

Key rating drivers for a potential upgrade in the medium term include ASR’s ability:

- To improve and maintain solid underwriting performance in both the life business (as reflected in, for example, a positive new business margin) and the non-life business (as reflected in a combined ratio below 100%) for a sustained period

- To increase shareholders’ funds through retained earnings

Key rating drivers for a downgrade include:

- Significant deterioration of the group’s underwriting results, particularly if the new business margin remained negative and the combined ratio were persistently above 100%

- Solvency margin falling below 150% due to financial or technical losses

- Material deterioration of ASR’s franchise in the Dutch insurance market

ASR is an established Dutch insurance group with life and property & casualty business, as well as accident and health insurance activities. The group is one of the top three largest insurers in the Netherlands, with around 12% market share and EUR4.5bn gross written premiums in 2011.