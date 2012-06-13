FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC ------------ 13-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bahrain

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Mar-2011 BBB/-- --/--

18-Aug-2005 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Bahrain-based insurer Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC (BNI) reflect the company’s good financial risk profile, which is demonstrated by strong operating performance and strong capitalization. These positive factors are partially offset by the company’s significant business and investment exposure to the credit quality of the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-3). Furthermore, 89% of BNI’s gross premium written (GPW) is derived from the small and increasingly competitive Bahraini market (98% on a net basis).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.