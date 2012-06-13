FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Montenegro (Republic of)
June 13, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Montenegro (Republic of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Montenegro (Republic of) ------------------------------- 13-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Montenegro

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jun-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

31-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR180 mil 7.25% nts due 04/08/2016 BB- 13-Jun-2012

EUR200 mil 7.875% nts due 09/14/2015 BB- 13-Jun-2012

