TEXT-S&P ratings - Montenegro (Republic of)

June 13 -

Ratings -- Montenegro (Republic of) ------------------------------- 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Montenegro

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jun-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

31-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR180 mil 7.25% nts due 04/08/2016 BB- 13-Jun-2012

EUR200 mil 7.875% nts due 09/14/2015 BB- 13-Jun-2012