TEXT-S&P summary: LUKoil OAO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

Summary analysis -- LUKoil OAO ------------------------------------ 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Crude petroleum

and natural gas

Mult. CUSIP6: 677862

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

10-Jul-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Russian oil company LUKoil OAO reflect our assessment of the company’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and financial risk profile as “intermediate”, as our criteria define those terms.