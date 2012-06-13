TEXT-S&P summary: LUKoil OAO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- LUKoil OAO ------------------------------------ 13-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Crude petroleum
and natural gas
Mult. CUSIP6: 677862
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
10-Jul-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Russian oil company LUKoil OAO reflect our assessment of the company’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and financial risk profile as “intermediate”, as our criteria define those terms.