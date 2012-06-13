TEXT-S&P ups Telecom Italia S-T rtg to A-2; BBB L-T afrmd

These strengths are tempered by the weak economic environment in Italy, which compounds fierce competition in the mobile telephony segment, as well as potential regulatory pressures.

We continue to view TI’s financial risk profile as “significant.” Our assessment is constrained by our view of the group’s high leverage and moderate discretionary cash flow after capex and dividend payments (including payouts to TI’s indebted largest shareholder, Telco SpA ).

Liquidity

We view the TI’s liquidity as adequate under our criteria, primarily based on TI’s large cash balances and undrawn credit lines, and our expectation of continued positive discretionary cash flow. We believe that TI’s sources of liquidity will comfortably cover its liquidity uses by 1.8x over the next 12 months.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following expected sources as of end-March 2012:

-- Roughly EUR5.5 billion in cash or marketable securities on March 31, 2012, excluding cash held in Argentina;

-- Committed undrawn long-term credit facilities of EUR7 billion on March 31, 2012, none of which are subject to financial covenants or material adverse change clauses. Of these facilities, EUR6 billion had maturities beyond 2013; and

-- Our anticipation of EUR8 billion in funds from operations (FFO).

We estimate that TI’s uses during the same period will include:

-- More than EUR5 billion of capital expenditures;

-- About EUR5.3 billion of combined short-term and long-term debt maturing in the next 12 months as of end-March 2012; and

-- About EUR1 billion in dividends.

TI’s annual long-term debt maturities stand at EUR5.2 billion in 2013, which compares with annual DCF likely to exceed EUR1.5 billion. The ratio of liquidity sources to uses over the next 24 months is still comfortable, at 1.6x.

We also note the company has just issued two bonds worth EUR750 million each maturing in 2015 and 2018.

The company’s debt maturities will spike to about EUR6.1 billion in 2014, including EUR2 billion drawn under an EUR8 billion 2014 facility. We note, however, that half of the latter facility has recently been extended to 2017 through a forward start facility. We think TI’s management will continue to actively seek refinancing ahead of its upcoming maturities to maintain adequate liquidity.

Outlook

The negative outlook on TI reflects the risk that the current adverse economic environment in Italy (Republic of Italy, BBB+/Negative/A-2)--specifically, subdued external demand, government austerity measures, and rising funding costs--could undermine TI’s debt deleveraging efforts and potentially lead to a downgrade in 2012-2013. Such an event could stem from any downward revision to our base-case scenario or to our assessment of TI’s business risk profile, currently “strong,” which could be triggered by economic or competitive conditions worse than we expect at this stage. A downgrade could also stem from larger acquisitions or shareholder remuneration than what we currently factor into our base case. We could consider a downgrade, for example, if the ratio of Standard & Poor’s adjusted debt to EBITDA were to deteriorate toward 3.5x or the ratio of fully adjusted FFO to debt were not maintained at least in the low 20% area.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated stabilization in domestic operations and perceived a lower risk that credit measures would deteriorate. An outlook revision to stable would also depend on our view that TI continued to actively manage its liquidity to ensure that it remained adequate despite the difficult capital markets.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded

To From

Telecom Italia SpA

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-3

Ratings Affirmed

Telecom Italia SpA

Senior Unsecured BBB BBB

Telecom Italia Capital S.A.

Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB

Telecom Italia Finance S.A.

Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB

*Guaranteed by Telecom Italia SpA