TEXT-S&P afrms Krasnoyarsk Krai at 'BB+/ruAA+';otlk stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

Overview:

-- Russian Krasnoyarsk Krai has low budgetary flexibility typical of Russian regions because of a developing and unbalanced institutional framework and faces revenue volatility and pressure from operating costs and infrastructure requirements.

-- The krai enjoys a low debt burden, expected moderate budgetary performance, and a strong liquidity position.

-- We are affirming our ‘BB+/ruAA+’ ratings on Krasnoyarsk Krai and the ‘3’ recovery rating on the krai’s unsecured debt is unchanged.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Krasnoyarsk Krai’s budgetary performance in 2012-2014 might weaken, but will likely remain moderately sound, because continued pressure on operating expenditures will be counterbalanced by modest tax revenues growth and the management’s prudent financial policies.

Rating Action

On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term issuer credit and ‘ruAA+’ Russia national scale ratings on Russian Krasnoyarsk Krai. The outlook is stable.

The ‘3’ recovery rating on Krasnoyarsk Krai’s unsecured debt is unchanged.

Rationale

The ratings on Krasnoyarsk Krai, a vast territory in Russia’s eastern Siberian region, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the krai’s revenue volatility stemming from significant taxpayer concentration and exposure to commodity markets. The krai also has low budgetary flexibility typical of Russian regions because of federal controls within a developing and unbalanced institutional framework and faces pressures from operating costs and infrastructure requirements.

These weaknesses are partly offset by the krai’s low debt burden, expected moderate budgetary performance, and strong liquidity position.

Significant taxpayer concentration and exposure to commodity markets result in budget revenue volatility and restrict budgetary flexibility for Krasnoyarsk Krai. The majority of tax revenues are provided by the two largest taxpayers: OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (BBB-/Negative/--; Russia national scale ‘ruAA+') and CJSC Vankorneft (not rated), a subsidiary of OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft (BBB-/Stable/--). Despite an expected decrease in corporate profit tax (CPT) payments from Vankorneft in 2012, the krai might receive up to 6.5% of additional operating revenues from Rosneft and several other large taxpayers, which have taken advantage of the opportunity granted by new federal tax regulations. These new regulations will allow them to pay CPT as a consolidated enterprise and redistribute CPT payments to the regions where they actually operate, rather than where their headquarters are registered.