TEXT-S&P rpt:Count of potential ups below three-year average

June 13 - The number of entities poised for upgrades increased to 222 as of May 31 from 216 on April 30, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research, titled “Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Total Increased Slightly In May.”

Potential upgrades are issuers that have either positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications across rating categories ‘AA+’ to ‘B-'.

“The uptick in May is the first increase in the past year,” said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research. The last increase was in May 2011, when a total of 289 companies were on the potential upgrades list.

Despite the increase in the count of potential upgrades, the gap between potential upgrades and downgrades widened further in May because the number of potential downgrades increased significantly to 544 from 524 a month ago.

Since the previous report, Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research removed 32 issuers from our list of potential upgrades and added 38.

Of the issuers that were on the list last month, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its ratings on 25, or 12% of the total.

Of the entities that were added to the potential upgrades list, 61% are based in the U.S. (including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands), and 15 of the 25 entities upgraded since the last report (60%) are also from the U.S.

“The issuers we added to the list came from several different sectors,” said Ms. Vazza. “Oil and gas exploration and production had five new entrants, which was the most for any sector.”

“We removed six issuers each from the oil and gas exploration and production and chemicals, packaging, and environmental services sectors,” said Ms. Vazza.

The composition of the potential upgrades list has changed slightly. The number of issuers with ratings on CreditWatch positive decreased to 28 from 33, while the number of entities with positive outlooks increased to 194 from 183. As a result, the ratio of issuers with positive outlooks to those with ratings on CreditWatch positive increased significantly to 6.93 to 1 from 5.55 to 1. An increase in this ratio implies that it may take longer for the upgrades to occur.