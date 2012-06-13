TEXT-S&P summary: MCNA Cable Holdings LLC

The cable system is owned by subsidiary San Juan Cable LLC, passes approximately 347,000 homes, and serves approximately 134,000 basic subscribers. Financial sponsors MidOcean Partners L.P. and Crestview Partners L.P. control MCNA. The company’s basic video penetration of about 39% significantly lags overall cable penetration in the U.S., and its average revenue per basic subscriber of nearly $113 is likewise somewhat lower than that of many U.S. operators. These metrics reflect an economy significantly weaker than the U.S. and what Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services considers formidable satellite competition.

MCNA continues to see material growth in its broadband subscribers, although its approximate 24% cable modem penetration of homes passed remains well below U.S. levels. However, the low penetration indicates potential for fairly good continued modem growth over the next few years. The company has also launched digital video recorders, video-on-demand, high-definition TV (HDTV), and IP phone service in recent years.

However, largely due to a basic rate increase and subsequent uptick in subscriber disconnects, the company’s basic subscriber losses increased to 5.4% for 2011, from less than 1% in September 2011 on a year-over-year basis.

Liquidity

MCNA’s liquidity is “adequate” under our criteria. The company has access to borrowings under an undrawn $25 million revolving credit facility. In addition, we expect that it will continue to generate net free cash flow positive results on a rolling-12-month basis such that combined total sources of liquidity will exceed total uses of liquidity by about 2x in the next 12 months. The company’s primary use of liquidity consists of capital expenditures, which have been heightened over the past few years due to incremental costs for its ongoing bandwidth reclamation efforts. We also expect that the company will have at least 15% ongoing EBITDA cushion under its consolidated maximum leverage covenant, which is currently 8x, and tightens to 7.75x in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Recovery analysis

We rate subsidiary San Juan Cable LLC’s $345 million first-lien term loan B and $25 million revolving credit a ‘B+’ with a ‘2’ recovery rating, indicating the expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in a payment default. We also rate $145 million of second-lien term loans at intermediate holding company San Juan Cable Holdings LLC a ‘CCC+’ with a ‘6’ recovery rating, indicating prospects for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a payment default. (See the recovery report on MCNA, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

The outlook is stable. The company derives benefit from the revenue visibility inherent in cable’s subscription-based business model and has the potential for some additional growth in cash flow from increased telephony and broadband penetration. However, more aggressive competition from the satellite providers or from Claro’s deployment of IPTV could translate into higher subscriber churn and bad debt, or increased pricing pressures. Such adverse factors could prompt a downgrade if resultant leverage reaches 8x, especially since the associated EBITDA deterioration could constrain the company’s ability to meet financial maintenance covenants.

Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the company were able to achieve sustainable leverage improvement to below 5x, although this is not likely to occur in the next few years.

Related Criteria And Research

-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012

-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012

-- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012

-- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012

-- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers