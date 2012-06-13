FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. credit card chargeoffs rise for first time in 2012
#Funds News
June 13, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. credit card chargeoffs rise for first time in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fitch’s Retail Credit Card index measures the performance of trusts containing a majority of receivables from private label credit cards for use with specific retailers. The Fitch Retail Index tracks about $27 billion of ABS and is primarily composed of private label portfolios originated and serviced by Citibank, GE Money Bank, and World Financial Network Bank. More than 165 retailers are incorporated including Wal-Mart, Sears, Home Depot , Federated, Lowe‘s, J.C. Penney, Limited Brands, Best Buy, Lane Bryant and Dillard‘s, among others.

