TEXT-S&P summary: Caisse Centrale de Reassurance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

Summary analysis -- Caisse Centrale de Reassurance ---------------- 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: France

Local currency AA+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 AA+/-- --/--

06-Jul-2001 AAA/-- --/--

Rationale

The ‘AA+’ rating on France-based reinsurer Caisse Centrale de Reassurance (CCR) mirrors the unsolicited long-term local currency rating on the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+), reflecting Standard & Poor’s Rating Services’ opinion that the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to CCR is “almost certain” in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of an “almost certain” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of CCR‘s:

-- “Integral” link with the French government. This opinion reflects France’s 100% ownership of CCR and the government’s explicit and unlimited, although not unconditional, guarantee covering CCR’s state-backed business. CCR is a public company tightly monitored and supervised by the French government; and

-- “Critical” role for the government, which has specifically mandated the company to provide unique and unlimited reinsurance cover to French insurers for risks such as natural catastrophes (Nat Cat) or terrorism attacks.

As a result, CCR’s rating is four notches higher than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we currently assess as ‘a’.

Outlook

The negative outlook on CCR reflects that on France. In application of our criteria for rating GREs, any upward or downward movement in the long term local-currency government rating on France would trigger a similar change in our ratings on CCR.

We expect that, in the current legal framework, CCR will continue to play a critical role for the French government. Equally, we consider that CCR’s integral link with the French government will remain unaltered over our two-year forecast horizon. A change in the state guarantee or in the current legal environment--which would remove the compulsory nature of Nat Cat coverage, propose alternative risk-pooling solutions, or in any other way weaken the link with the French government or the role of CCR for the government--would likely trigger a revision of our opinion.

