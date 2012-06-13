TEXT-Fitch assessing Spanish SF counterparty exposure to bank downgrades

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings says it is assessing the impact of its recent downgrades of Spanish financial institutions (see “Fitch Downgrades Spain’s ICO to ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative” dated 08 June 2012; “Fitch Downgrades Santander & BBVA to ‘BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action” dated 11 June 2012 and “Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade” dated 12 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

In line with the agency’s structured finance counterparty criteria, banks are no longer deemed eligible to perform the duties of a direct and indirect support counterparty without appropriate structural features in place that would mitigate the risk arising from Fitch’s lower credit quality assessment of the entities.

Fitch will contact the respective Gestoras (trustees) and financial entities involved in order to obtain initial feedback with regards to any expected remedial actions following the downgrade of these entities. Affected deals will be reviewed considering the effect of any proposed remedial actions.