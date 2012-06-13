TEXT-S&P summary: Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. --------------------- 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 44882C

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Jun-2008 A/-- A/--

25-Jan-2005 A-/-- A-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CAD200 mil 4.93% sr unsecd deb ser 2005-1 due

02/09/2015 A 03-Jun-2008

CAD50 mil 4.968% deb ser 2006-1 due

12/19/2036 A 03-Jun-2008

Rationale

The ratings on Ontario-based Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (HOHI) largely reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion of the credit profile of the company’s key subsidiary, Hydro Ottawa Ltd. (Hydro Ottawa), which generates more than 90% of HOHI’s consolidated EBITDA. The balance comes from Energy Ottawa Inc., which has unregulated generation assets. HOHI’s excellent business risk profile reflects our favorable assessment of the monopoly Hydro Ottawa has in its low-risk, regulated electricity distribution business. Offsetting these strengths, in our view, is the company’s moderate exposure to higher-risk generation activities through subsidiary Energy Ottawa. Hydro Ottawa serves almost 90% of the electricity customer base in the Canadian capital. Total reported debt outstanding as of Jan. 31, 2012, was C$253 million.

On June 13, 2012, the company announced the signing of a purchase and sale agreement for three operating hydro facilities (21 megawatts; there is a long-term power purchasing agreement with a strong counterparty, Hydro-Quebec ) and a 38.3% interest in the Ring Dam from Domtar Corp. for up to C$45 million. After the acquisition, we expect the company’s exposure to unregulated generation will increase to about 10% of cash flow from 6%. Given that the low-risk, stable regulated electricity business will continue to support the majority of HOHI’s cash flow (about 90%) after the announced deal closes, we view it as credit-neutral. In our opinion, cash flow from unregulated hydro generation is less predictable than that of the regulated distribution business, mainly due to hydrology risk. Therefore, the company’s commitment on any further material investment in unregulated generation will likely pressure the ratings.

HOHI is wholly owned by the City of Ottawa (AA+/Stable/--). After applying our enhanced government-related entity methodology, we base our ‘A’ rating on the company’s stand-alone credit risk profile of ‘a’ and our opinion that there is a “low” likelihood that the city would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We view the company’s role of “limited importance” to Ottawa’s government and the link between the utility and its owner as “limited.” For almost all city- and municipality-owned LDCs in Ontario that we rate, we assigned a “low” likelihood of the shareholder’s extraordinary support.