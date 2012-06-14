FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates SMART RBS Warehouse Trust 'AAAsf'
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates SMART RBS Warehouse Trust 'AAAsf'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to SMART RBS Warehouse Trust’s asset-backed floating-rate notes, as follows:

AUD1.0bn Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD130.0m Class B notes: Not rated

The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of SMART RBS Warehouse Trust.

While the collateral pool can reach up to AUD1.130bn, the current pool consists of 15,741 loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD533.0m and an average size of AUD35,860. The pool is comprised of commercial vehicle and equipment loans, leases, and hire purchase receivables from Australian obligors with varying balloons or residual values payable at maturity. The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 25.2% of the receivables’ original financed amount. The majority of receivables consist of novated contracts (57.5%), whereby the lease is novated to the lessee’s employer and lease payments are made through salary packaging arrangements.

