TEXT-S&P ratings - KT Corp.
June 14, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - KT Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- KT Corp. ----------------------------------------------- 14-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Telephone

communications,

exc. radio

Mult. CUSIP6: 48268E

Mult. CUSIP6: 48268F

Mult. CUSIP6: 48268K

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Nov-2010 A/-- A/--

17-Feb-2003 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/24/2005: sr

unsecd A 26-Nov-2010

US$600 mil 5.875% global bnds due 06/24/2014 A 26-Nov-2010

US$100 mil 6.50% med-term nts due 09/07/2034 A 26-Nov-2010

US$400 mil 4.875% global bnds due 07/15/2015 A 26-Nov-2010

US$200 mil 5.875% Euro bnds due 05/03/2016 A 26-Nov-2010

US$35 bil 1.58% samurai bnds due 01/25/2013 A 12-Jan-2011

US$350 mil 3.875% nts due 01/20/2017 A 16-Jan-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
