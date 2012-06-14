FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P outlook on Korea's KT Corp. to negative;'A' rtgs affirmed
June 14, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P outlook on Korea's KT Corp. to negative;'A' rtgs affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

We may lower the ratings if any of the following:

-- Operating profitability weakens materially, likely due to intense competition and regulatory pressure;

-- Debt to EBITDA after adjustments for securitization of handset receivables exceeds 2.5x on a sustained basis;

-- Debt to EBITDA excluding adjustments for securitization of handset receivables remains above 1.6x for a prolonged period; or

-- The company’s growth strategy and financial policies become more aggressive that we have factored into the current ratings.

On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if the company posts solid revenue growth and further improves its profitability and financial risk profile on a sustainable basis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
