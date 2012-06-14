FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk.
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. -------------------------- 14-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jun-2012 NR/-- NR/--

17-Jun-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

