TEXT-Fitch updates Japan CMBS surveillance criteria; no rating impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for Japanese CMBS surveillance. The revision does not contain any material changes and will not have any rating impact on existing Japanese CMBS transactions.

This criteria detail Fitch’s analytical approach when monitoring the performance and ratings of Japanese CMBS transactions.

Using the same analytical framework as at the initial rating assignment in monitoring Japanese CMBS, more emphasis is being placed on loan-to-value focused analysis, revaluation of collateral, and time to maturity.

The primary change relates to a more extensive explanation of rating expectations for transactions with less than six months to maturity.

The report entitled “Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance” is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. It replaces the previous report with the same title dated 16 August 2011.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance

here