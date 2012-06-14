FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch updates Japan CMBS surveillance criteria; no rating impact
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates Japan CMBS surveillance criteria; no rating impact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for Japanese CMBS surveillance. The revision does not contain any material changes and will not have any rating impact on existing Japanese CMBS transactions.

This criteria detail Fitch’s analytical approach when monitoring the performance and ratings of Japanese CMBS transactions.

Using the same analytical framework as at the initial rating assignment in monitoring Japanese CMBS, more emphasis is being placed on loan-to-value focused analysis, revaluation of collateral, and time to maturity.

The primary change relates to a more extensive explanation of rating expectations for transactions with less than six months to maturity.

The report entitled “Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance” is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. It replaces the previous report with the same title dated 16 August 2011.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.