TEXT-S&P ratings - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
Ratings -- Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. ------------------------------------ 14-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2012 BB/-- BB/--
16-Jun-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
03-May-2011 --/-- --/--
