TEXT-S&P ups Cyfrowy Polsat to 'BB' from 'BB-'; outlook stable
June 14, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ups Cyfrowy Polsat to 'BB' from 'BB-'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

Overview

-- Polish pay-TV and TV broadcasting company Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. reported stronger-than-expected results in 2011 and in the first quarter of 2012.

-- Polsat’s credit metrics have consequently improved to levels in line with a “significant” financial risk profile under our criteria.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Polsat to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Polsat will continue to pursue a moderate financial policy and continue to reduce financial debt to further strengthen its credit metrics.

Rating Action

On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (Polsat), a leading Polish local pay-TV platform and TV broadcasting company to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our issue rating on the EUR350 million senior secured notes due 2018 issued Cyfrowy Polsat Finance AB to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-'.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects Polsat’s improved financial risk profile, which we now assess as “significant” under our criteria, compared with “aggressive” previously. Since the integration of Telewizja Polsat (TV Polsat)--its free-to-air sister company--and refinancing of its capital structure in 2011, Polsat’s financial ratios have improved beyond our previous expectations. We anticipate that this trend will continue, albeit at a slower pace, in 2012.

