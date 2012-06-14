TEXT-S&P ratings - Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
Ratings -- Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS -------------- 14-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Turkey
Primary SIC: Beverages
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
24-May-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
