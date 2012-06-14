TEXT-S&P afrms rtgs in ALPSTAR CLO 2's class A1 to D nts

June 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following our review of the transaction’s performance, we have affirmed our ratings on Alpstar CLO 2’s class AR, A1, A2, B, C, and D notes, and raised our rating on the class E notes.

-- Alpstar CLO 2 is a cash flow CLO transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Alpstar CLO 2 PLC’s class AR, A1, A2, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we raised our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our review of the transaction’s performance, in which we used data from the trustee reports dated May 2012, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction, and have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria, as well as our cash flow criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012, and “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

We subjected the transaction to a credit and cash flow analysis.

Since our previous review in June 2011, we have observed a decrease in our weighted-average recovery rate (WARR) assumptions, which have decreased the break-even default rate (BDR) of each tranche at each rating level. The decrease in WARR was due to a 15.06% decrease of senior-secured first-lien loans and an 11.57% increase in subordinated loans in the portfolio.

At the same time, we have observed that the scenario default rates (SDRs) at each rating level have benefited from a decrease in the weighted-average life of the transaction to 4.88 years, from 5.50 years in our June 2011 review.

In our opinion, the decreased BDRs have mitigated a decrease in the SDRs for each rating level. Subsequently, the credit enhancement available to the class AR, A1, A2, B, C, and D notes is still commensurate with our current ratings on these classes of notes. Therefore, following our analysis, we have affirmed our ratings on the class AR, A1, A2, B, C, and D notes at rating levels that reflect the portfolio’s credit quality and the transaction’s performance, in our opinion.

In our previous review, the application of the largest obligor test constrained our rating on the class E notes to ‘CCC+ (sf)'. Our analysis of the current portfolio indicates that the application of the largest obligor test no longer constrains our rating on the class E notes, which can now achieve a higher rating. We have therefore raised our rating on these notes to ‘B (sf)’ following our credit and cash flow analysis.

The application of the largest obligor default test does not constrain any of our ratings on the class AR, A1, A2, B, C, and D notes. The test is a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Alpstar CLO 2 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in April 2007, and is managed by Alpstar Management Ltd.

