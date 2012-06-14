FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers ship operator CMA CGM to 'CCC+',still on watch neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

Overview

-- France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A.’s liquidity position deteriorated in the first quarter of 2012 and we expect that it will remain under strain over the coming months in the absence of corrective actions.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-'.

-- The rating remains on CreditWatch with negative implications reflecting the possibility of another downgrade within the next three months if we believed CMA CGM’s liquidity position would deteriorate further.

Rating Action

On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A. to ‘CCC+’ from ‘B-'. We also lowered our issue ratings on CMA CGM’s debt to ‘CCC-’ from ‘CCC’. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications where they were placed on March 9, 2012. The recovery rating on the debt is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

