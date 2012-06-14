TEXT-S&P summary: Bank of Nanjing Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

Summary analysis -- Bank of Nanjing Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 14-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: China

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Aug-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Adequate business position supported by established niche positions, adequate management, and strategy;

-- Adequate capital and earnings despite an expected drop in its risk-adjusted capital ratios; and

-- Good credit loss experience and proportionally low lending book support its adequate risk position.

Weaknesses:

-- Rapid credit growth in China, which has an economic risk score of ‘6’;

-- Limited geographic reach; and

-- Concentrated deposit base biased toward corporate depositors.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that BONJ could keep its “adequate” financial profile and maintain its niche market position over the next two years. This is despite our expectation that the bank’s asset growth will remain strong and put downward pressure on its capitalization. In our view, the bank will continue to benefit from its major shareholders’ commitment to funding its rapid growth.

We may raise the ratings if the bank could sustain its good credit loss experience in a reasonably stressed economic scenario in China while maintaining adequate capital and earnings through a balanced growth strategy. We could lower the ratings if the bank’s capitalization weakens substantially, leading to a “moderate” assessment on its capital and earnings, or if it would incur significantly heightened credit losses relative to domestic peers indicating “moderate” risk position.