June 14, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P drops DIFCI 'B+/B' ratings at company's request

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

Overview

-- Dubai-based DIFC Investments LLC (DIFCI) has repaid all its rated debt.

-- We are withdrawing our ‘B+/B’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on DIFCI at the request of the company.

-- The outlook at the time of withdrawal was stable.

Rating Action

On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its ‘B+/B’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on DIFC Investments LLC (DIFCI), a Dubai-based free zone authority, at the request of the company. At the time of withdrawal, all rated debt had been repaid and the outlook on the long-term rating was stable.

Rationale

For further details on the ratings on DIFCI prior to today’s withdrawal, see “Dubai’s DIFC Investments ‘B+/B’ Ratings Affirmed On Refinancing; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable,” published June 5, 2012.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

DIFC Investments LLC

Corporate Credit Rating N.R. B+/Stable/B

Senior secured N.R. B+

