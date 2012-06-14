TEXT-S&P rates Gracechurch Mortgage Financing series 2012-1 UK RMBS

June 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Gracechurch Mortgage Financing’s series 2012-1 class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A notes--the fifth issuance out of the approximately GBP11 billion RMBS program.

-- The notes are backed by a pool of prime residential mortgages secured over U.K. properties, originated by Barclays Bank.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Gracechurch Mortgage Financing PLC’s series 2012-1 mortgage-backed floating-rate notes (see list below).

This is the fifth issuance out of the approximately GBP11 billion residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) program.

The mortgage loans backing the transaction are originated by Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and are prime residential mortgages to borrowers in the U.K. The transaction has a revolving structure, so the pool’s characteristics can change. To avoid deterioration of the pool’s credit quality, the transaction documents stipulate that asset substitution can only occur if certain conditions--mainly linked to the pool’s performance--are met.

The structure allows for the issuance of scheduled amortization notes (with one or more predefined scheduled principal payments) and bullet notes (redeemed in one payment on a specific date, with the scheduled and legal maturity falling on the same date). The class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A notes--all rated ‘AAA (sf)'--are scheduled amortization notes, with scheduled redemption dates in August 2015, February 2016, February 2017, February 2017, August 2016, and August 2015, respectively.

Gracechurch Mortgage Financing master trust also features the unique characteristic of the mortgage reserve credit-linked notes (MRCLN), whereby seller issues the MRCLN and their balance mirrors the current balance of the mortgage reserves.