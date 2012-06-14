TEXT-S&P summary: Foreign Economic Industrial Bank (Vneshprombank)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Foreign Economic Industrial Bank (Vneshprombank 14-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Apr-2011 B/C B/C

17-Jul-2008 B-/C B-/C

06-Sep-2007 CCC/C CCC/C

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/C

SACP b

Anchor bb

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Strong (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Expanding customer franchise.

-- Better loan diversification and asset quality than the system average.

-- High proportion of liquid assets to total assets.

Weaknesses:

-- Concentration of revenues with a limited number of large corporate clients.

-- Only moderate capital adequacy, due to rapid expansion of risk assets.

-- High single-name funding concentrations.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Russia-based Foreign Economic Industrial Bank (Vneshprombank) is stable. This reflects our expectation that the bank will strengthen its business position by expanding its branch network and attracting more corporate clients, while maintaining capital adequacy and liquidity at least at current levels.

We could raise the ratings if growth was supported by internal capital generation or additional capital from shareholders, and if the bank maintained its current asset quality and diversified its sources of funding.

We could lower the ratings if capital adequacy eroded, if rapid growth triggered additional asset risks, or if the bank’s funding and liquidity deteriorated.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

Related criteria

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Related research

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012