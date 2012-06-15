TEXT-S&P afms 'AAA (sf)' rtgs on both classes of Project Opal

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The bonds issued under the Project Opal LLC ABS transaction are ultimately secured by credit card shopping receivables.

-- The transaction’s underlying assets have shown solid performance that is within our assumed range.

-- The transaction’s credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the bonds. In addition, the transaction generates and retains a reasonable amount of cash.

-- We have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 bonds issued under this transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ‘AAA (sf)’ ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 bonds issued in February 2008 under the Project Opal LLC asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction (see list below).

Today’s rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the above transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer and the trustee.

Following our review, we affirmed the ratings on classes A-1 and A-2 because: (1) the transaction’s underlying assets have shown solid performance that is within our assumed range; and (2) the transaction’s credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of principal on the rated bonds has progressed. In addition, the transaction generates and retains a reasonable amount of cash.

The class A-1 and A-2 bonds are secured by senior beneficiary certificates. The beneficiary certificates are backed by a pool of entrusted credit card shopping receivables.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Project Opal LLC

JPY12.0 billion bonds due February 2015

Class Rating Initial issue amount Coupon type

A-1 AAA (sf) JPY9.0 bil. Floating rate

A-2 AAA (sf) JPY3.0 bil. Fixed rate