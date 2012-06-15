FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Singapore Post Ltd.
#Credit Markets
June 15, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Singapore Post Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Singapore Post Ltd. --------------------------- 15-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/NR Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Courier services,

except by air

Mult. CUSIP6: 82929N

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2004 AA-/NR AA-/NR

31-Mar-2003 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Singapore Post Ltd. (SingPost) reflects the Singapore-based postal and logistics services provider’s very strong domestic market position, high operating efficiency, and solid cash flow protection measures relative to net debt. Rating weaknesses include SingPost’s geographical concentration, somewhat limited growth opportunities in the company’s main postal services business, and margin pressures.

