TEXT-S&P rates ANZ Wealth Australia's domestic MTN program 'A+/A-1'

June 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A+/A-1’ ratings to the unlimited domestic medium-term note program on senior unsecured and unsubordinated debt instruments to be issued by ANZ Wealth Australia Ltd. (formerly OnePath Australia Ltd.; A+/Stable/A-1).

The ‘A+’ rating on ANZ Wealth Australia Ltd. (ANZ Wealth) is one notch lower than the rating on its principal operating entity, OnePath Life Ltd. (OnePath Life; AA-/Stable/--), reflecting our opinion of the holding company’s structural subordination to OnePath Life.

ANZ Wealth is the intermediate holding company for the life insurance, non-life insurance, and funds management businesses that form the majority of the wealth management division of its ultimate parent, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ; AA-/Stable/A-1+). OnePath Life is the group’s wholly owned life insurance subsidiary, which sells a range of individual and group life insurance and investment products through financial advisers, superannuation funds/employer plans, bank distribution, and direct to customers.

