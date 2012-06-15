FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates ANZ Wealth Australia's domestic MTN program 'A+/A-1'
June 15, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates ANZ Wealth Australia's domestic MTN program 'A+/A-1'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A+/A-1’ ratings to the unlimited domestic medium-term note program on senior unsecured and unsubordinated debt instruments to be issued by ANZ Wealth Australia Ltd. (formerly OnePath Australia Ltd.; A+/Stable/A-1).

The ‘A+’ rating on ANZ Wealth Australia Ltd. (ANZ Wealth) is one notch lower than the rating on its principal operating entity, OnePath Life Ltd. (OnePath Life; AA-/Stable/--), reflecting our opinion of the holding company’s structural subordination to OnePath Life.

ANZ Wealth is the intermediate holding company for the life insurance, non-life insurance, and funds management businesses that form the majority of the wealth management division of its ultimate parent, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ; AA-/Stable/A-1+). OnePath Life is the group’s wholly owned life insurance subsidiary, which sells a range of individual and group life insurance and investment products through financial advisers, superannuation funds/employer plans, bank distribution, and direct to customers.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Long-term unsecured and unsubordinated notes A+

Short-term unsecured and unsubordinated notes A-1

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- Financial Institutions: Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
