TEXT-S&P ratings - Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.
#Basic Materials
June 15, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 15-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Chemicals &

allied products,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Jul-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

10-Jul-2007 --/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
