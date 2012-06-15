TEXT-S&P ratings - Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 -
Ratings -- Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 15-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Chemicals &
allied products,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jul-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
10-Jul-2007 --/-- BBB-/--
