TEXT-S&P summary: AB Volvo

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 -
Summary analysis -- AB Volvo -------------------------------------- 15-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Motor vehicles
and car bodies
Mult. CUSIP6: 928856
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Apr-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
15-Mar-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
06-Aug-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
29-Apr-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
23-Jan-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based commercial vehicle group AB Volvo reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s leading market positions worldwide in heavy trucks, buses, and construction equipment. The group’s good geographic diversity and up-to-date product lines further strengthen its business risk profile, which we view as “satisfactory,” according to our criteria.