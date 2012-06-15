FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: AB Volvo
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 15, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: AB Volvo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- AB Volvo -------------------------------------- 15-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Motor vehicles

and car bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 928856

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

15-Mar-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

06-Aug-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

29-Apr-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

23-Jan-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based commercial vehicle group AB Volvo reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s leading market positions worldwide in heavy trucks, buses, and construction equipment. The group’s good geographic diversity and up-to-date product lines further strengthen its business risk profile, which we view as “satisfactory,” according to our criteria.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.