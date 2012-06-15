TEXT-Fitch asgns Cars Alliance's asset-backed nts final 'AAAsf' rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Cars Alliance Warehouse Italy S.r.l.’s (Cars Alliance) EUR619.0m Class A asset-backed fixed rate notes due in December 2029 a final rating of ‘AAAsf’ with a Negative Outlook.

The rating reflects the pool’s expected asset performance and the class A notes’ available credit enhancement.

The issuance proceeds were used to purchase a portfolio of performing auto loan receivables originated by RCI Banque, Italian Branch (RCI). The transaction is revolving for two years and each pool transferred to the issuer during the revolving period will comprise receivables that satisfy certain eligibility criteria as specified under the legal documentation. Fitch deems that the flexibility allowed by the eligibility criteria, while allowing some degree of deterioration of the creditworthiness of the pool, is not going to dramatically alter the pool quality over time.

The portfolio consists of 78,030 loans, with an outstanding aggregate principal balance of EUR777.3m. Around 93% of the loans in the pool are granted to private clients while the remaining 7% are granted to commercial clients for the purchase of new (97%) or used (3%) vehicles.

To determine the base case default assumption Fitch focused on the most recent default data which are better representative of the current economic environment and took into account the agency’s expectations on the Italian economy. The derived base case default and recovery assumptions are in line with the assumptions for other Italian auto loan transactions and below the European average. The latter, in relation to recoveries is partly due to the fact that the vehicle does not secure the loan in Italy.

The credit enhancement for the class A notes is 18.5% and is provided by overcollateralisation via the subordination of the class J notes (16.5%) and by a reserve fund sized at EUR15m (2%). The reserve fund will also provide liquidity support and will amortise during the transaction’s lifetime. The transaction also benefits from excess spread to cover defaults: the initial overcollateralisation to the structure created because the issuer bought the portfolio at a discount which is allocated over the transaction’s life as interest available funds and used to eventually cover for defaults.

Both the notes and the portfolio bear fixed interest rate and therefore the transaction does not envisage any swap structure.

RCI, which was the originator of the paid-in-full Cars Alliance Funding Series 2007-1 and Cars Alliance Auto Loans France FCC transactions, is the financial subsidiary of the car maker Renault S.A. Fitch performed an originator review as part of its analytical process and deems the underwriting and servicing processes to be in line with market standard.

