TEXT-S&P summary: PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)

June 15 -

Summary analysis -- PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) -------- 15-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 71568P

Mult. CUSIP6: 71568Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2010 BB/-- BB/--

03-Oct-2006 BB/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil global med-term note Prog 09/21/2011:

sr unsecd BB 21-Sep-2011

US$1 bil 5.5% med-term nts ser 1 due

11/22/2021 BB 15-Nov-2011

Rationale

The rating on PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) reflects the company’s “aggressive” financial risk profile, an inefficient fuel mix, and an uncertain tariff environment. PLN is also exposed to high foreign currency risks, with revenues in Indonesian rupiah (IDR) and operating costs, including fuel purchases, denominated predominantly in U.S. dollars.

Our assessment that there is an “extremely high likelihood” that the government of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PLN in the event of financial distress supports the rating. We assess PLN’s stand-alone credit profile as ‘b+'. The company’s dominant integrated position in the Indonesian power sector and the favorable demand outlook for electricity in Indonesia are additional credit strengths.

We expect PLN’s ratio of adjusted debt to total capital to remain above 60% over the next two to three years as the company rolls out more projects under its two fast-track programs. PLN’s fuel mix is inefficient with continuing reliance on oil. However, we expect the mix to improve because the fast-track programs focus more on coal and renewable energy as fuel sources.