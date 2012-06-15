TEXT-Fitch asgns MTU Aero Engines AG EUR250m bonds 'BBB-(exp)' expected rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned MTU Aero Engines AG’s (MTU) EUR250m five year bond a ‘BBB-(exp)’ expected senior unsecured rating. The expected rating is in line with MTU’s ‘BBB-’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating.

The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The notes will constitute direct, unsecured and unconditional obligations of the issuer. The notes will rank equally among themselves and with all other present or future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. The notes will not have specific covenants other than a change of control clause and a negative pledge clause, in respect of present or future debt.

The ratings of Germany-based aerospace and defence company MTU Aero Engines AG (MTU) reflect its solid financial profile, double-digit EBITDA margins, gross lease-adjusted leverage of around 1.5x, regular funds from operations (FFO)/revenue of over 8%, positive free cash flow (FCF) and management’s commitment to an investment-grade rating.

MTU benefits from its position as a key component manufacturer for aircraft engines, its exposure to a large number of significant aircraft platforms in both the commercial and defence aerospace segments, and its long-term relationships with the world’s largest engine manufacturers.

The ratings are constrained by limited business diversification, restrained pricing power by virtue of the company’s position in the production chain, and exposure to the cyclical commercial aerospace sector.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that financial metrics - including such key measures as earnings margins, FFO and gross lease-adjusted leverage - will not change significantly in the medium term.