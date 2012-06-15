TEXT-Fitch updates international colleges and universities rating criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US International Colleges and Universities Rating Criteria.
The updated report does not include any material change to the agency’s ratings approach and as a result there is no impact on rated colleges and universities. This report replaces the criteria published on 7 July 2011.
