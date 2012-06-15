TEXT-Fitch afrms and drops Department of Seine-et-Marne's rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department of Seine-et-Marne’s (Seine-et-Marne) Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at ‘AA’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F1+'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Department’s EUR250m French commercial paper (Billets de tresorerie BT) programme Short-term rating at ‘F1+'.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as the Department of Seine-et-Marne has chosen to stop participating in the rating process with Fitch. Therefore, the agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Department of Seine-et-Marne.