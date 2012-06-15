TEXT-S&P:NEC financial standing faces review if it aides Renesas

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it would review prospects for recovery in Japan- based NEC Corp.’s (BBB-/Stable/A-3) financial standing if it were to provide financial assistance to major semiconductor maker Renesas Electronics Corp. (not rated), as stated in media reports. NEC is reported to be in the final stages of negotiations to give some financial aid to Renesas. Media reports said three major shareholders may provide Renesas with a total of JPY50.0 billion in assistance. NEC has made no official statement on the issue. S&P estimates that Renesas’ three major shareholders may give it financial assistance in proportion to the size of the stake each one holds in the company. We believe a decision by NEC to provide such assistance to Renesas would have no substantial impact on NEC’s capital structure or debt profile. However, developments in any assistance to Renesas are an important factor in our analysis because they have the potential to affect prospects for recovery in NEC’s financial standing. If NEC extends Renesas the reported financial assistance, we must examine the total amount of financial aid in detail. We also must examine whether the value of NEC’s existing stake in Renesas is impaired or not. In addition, we would have to closely monitor whether NEC intends to provide Renesas with continued assistance. And we believe these circumstances make it necessary to consider any impact on NEC’s credit quality.

Although the business environment for NEC will likely remain difficult, we expect structural reform NEC undertook in recent years, which cut fixed expenses, and its solid and main information technology services and career networking business will underpin profitability. As such, Standard & Poor’s believes the company’s business performance will likely remain solid for the next two to three fiscal years. Nevertheless, by Standard & Poor’s estimates, measures of the company’s financial soundness remain weak for the current rating. We believe the ratings on NEC may come under downward pressure if a recovery in the company’s financial standing takes longer than we assume, likely due to either a weaker capital structure or increase in debt guarantees related to assistance to Renesas, growth in investments, or weaker business performance. Specifically, the ratings may come under pressure if we think the ratio of NEC’s debt to EBITDA, after adjustments for lease and pension liabilities, is unlikely to moderate to below 4x in the next one to two years.

