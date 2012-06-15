TEXT-Fitch: Negative rtg impact on most subnationals from hypothetical Greek Euro exit

June 15 - Fitch Ratings says that a hypothetical exit of Greece from the eurozone would likely affect the ratings of the majority of local and regional governments (LRGs) in the eurozone as well as credit-linked public sector entities (PSEs). However, the magnitude of the impact would depend on each country’s specific sensitivity to the ongoing crisis.

Fitch’s base case is that Greece will not exit the euro. The agency expects the eurozone to “muddle through” as a currency union with an increased likelihood of negative rating actions on the most vulnerable countries. In light of the strict interrelation between sovereigns and subnational finances, any rating actions on the former would be replicated on LRGs and PSEs rated at or close to the sovereign level.

Fitch does not rate any subnationals in Greece or Ireland. In Portugal, it rates the cities of Lisbon and Porto at the same level as the sovereign. After the negative rating actions over the past 12 months involving some of the other eurozone countries, such as France, Italy and Spain, many subnationals are rated at or close to the sovereign level and are therefore sensitive to any negative rating action on the sovereign. In addition, any negative rating action on Italy or Spain would likely also lead to similar actions on subnationals rated above the sovereign because they may not be rated more than one rating category above their respective sovereign rating.

In the event of a Greek exit from the eurozone all Eurozone sovereigns would initially be placed on Rating Watch Negative (see “The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios” dated 3 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). In that event, the ratings of about 120 local and regional governments and PSEs across the eurozone would also be placed on Rating Watch Negative.

It is likely that weak economic growth and/or a prolonged period of stagnation in peripheral countries would ensue. In this case, the resultant smaller tax revenues, combined with likely reduced transfers from central government and rigidities in expenditure would undermine the finances of subnationals. At the same time, access to market funding, if not already impaired, could become more restricted. Most local governments and credit linked PSEs would suffer downgrades, remaining on Rating Watch Negative alongside their sovereigns until the European authorities introduced policies that limited contagion risks. In addition, continued pressure on sovereign creditworthiness could result in an interference in transfers from the central government to LRGs. If so, subnationals could be downgraded independently of the sovereign.