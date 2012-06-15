TEXT-S&P summary: Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 -

Summary analysis -- Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong

Foreign currency BB/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2012 --/-- BB/--

06-Sep-2007 --/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. reflects the company’s “aggressive” financial risk profile and reliance on the Chinese market for the bulk of its customers. Melco Crown also faces significant execution risks in its parent group’s proposed development of Studio City, an integrated gaming complex in Macau. The following factors temper these weaknesses: (1) Melco Crown’s position as one of six casino concession and sub-concession holders in Macau; (2) the good growth prospects of Macau’s gaming market; and (3) the company’s strong parent sponsors.

Melco Crown’s ‘bb-’ stand-alone credit profile factors in the company’s “fair” business risk profile. The rating on Melco Crown is one notch higher than the stand-alone credit profile to reflect some support from its indirect parent Australia-based Crown Ltd. (BBB/Stable/A-2). We consider Melco Crown to be a strategically important subsidiary of Crown, based on our group rating methodology. Crown and Hong Kong-based Melco International Development Ltd. (Melco; not rated) hold about 33% each of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd. (MCE; not rated), which in turn wholly owns Melco Crown. We take a consolidated view when analyzing Melco Crown’s credit profile because the company is MCE’s major operating asset and holder of the group’s gaming subconcession.

MCE has a solid market position in the Cotai strip and diversified earnings. The group’s experience in the development and operation of the City of Dreams (CoD) integrated gaming resort should temper the execution risks associated with the proposed Studio City development. Good execution of the Studio City project should increase MCE’s product diversity and strengthen its market position in Macau. Nevertheless, the group will remain exposed to regulatory risks, including those associated with gaming license renewal, labor concerns, and growing competition from new casinos in Macau and across Asia.