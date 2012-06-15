FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Atlas Copco AB
June 15, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Atlas Copco AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Atlas Copco AB -------------------------------- 15-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Air and gas

compressors

Mult. CUSIP6: 049255

Mult. CUSIP6: 04926J

Mult. CUSIP6: 04926K

Mult. CUSIP6: 04926N

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

30-Jul-1999 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based industrial machinery manufacturer Atlas Copco AB reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s strong business risk profile and modest financial risk profile. Support for the ratings comes from the group’s leading market positions, good cost flexibility, strong profitability, high share of more stable aftermarket sales, and diverse earnings base. In addition, Atlas Copco enjoys strong and stable cash generation and, in our view, demonstrates good liquidity management. These strengths are offset by the group’s exposure to demand cyclicality and meaningful competition and what we see as a shareholder-friendly financial policy.

