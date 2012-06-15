FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 B.V. 'BBB' rtg; otlk stbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 -

Overview

-- U. S. consumer goods maker Sara Lee Corp. will spin off its international coffee and tea business D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 B.V. (Master Blenders) and list it on the NYSE Euronext exchange in Amsterdam.

-- We view Master Blenders’ business risk profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as intermediate.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB/A-2’ long- and short-term ratings to Master Blenders.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Master Blenders’ debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain below 3.0x for the next 24 months.

Rating Action

On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB’ long- and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit ratings to Netherlands-based coffee and tea company D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 B.V. (Master Blenders). The outlook is stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
