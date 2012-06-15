TEXT-S&P summary: Weatherford International Ltd.

Our assessment of Weatherford’s satisfactory business profile stems from its diversification in major oilfield product and service categories that include: artificial lift, well construction, drilling services, drilling tools, completion systems, wireline and evaluation services, reentry and fishing services, stimulation and chemicals, integrated drilling and pipeline and specialty services. Although the company maintains a top-three market position within several of its segments, we view its competitive position as somewhat weaker than that of peers Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Halliburton, which we generally view as having stronger holistic product and service offerings and which have demonstrated more muted cyclical margin volatility.

In our view, improving trends in the company’s financial performance are likely to continue through 2013. Higher levels of anticipated E&P spending, continued recovery in international operations, and a greater realization of earnings from recent and continuing capital investments should spur annual revenue growth in the low-teens area. We note that growth will likely be uneven, with the majority of growth coming from international operations. We anticipate international operations will grow in the mid- to high-teens percentage range in the current year, given the earlier stage of recovery in activity levels and the abatement of various project delays that hurt 2011 performance.

Although we anticipate continued revenue growth in North America, growth will likely be more moderate, given the later stage of market recovery and the drag posed by decreasing natural gas-oriented development. We anticipate that consolidated EBITDA margins will improve to about 22% in 2013 as the company experiences a stronger backlog of international projects, the expiration of certain lower-margin contracts, and political and weather-related disruptions subside. We note that the company has less exposure to the softening North American pressure-pumping market than its peers, accounting for about 7% of consolidated segment operating profit.

Weatherford’s consolidated operating performance has improved meaningfully over the past year. In the first quarter, revenues were up 26% and EBITDA margins expanded 2.3% (to 20.3%) compared with the same quarter in 2011. Revenue improvement has benefited from increased activity and demand across all four of its geographic segments; however, North America and (to a lesser extent) Latin America accounted for the vast majority of the improvement in consolidated results. From a product perspective, the company saw notably stronger year-over-year demand in its well construction, artificial lift, completions, and drilling services product lines which benefitted from strong liquids pricing and associated higher levels of E&P drilling activity.

We view the company’s financial profile as intermediate. Funds from operations to debt has improved from the high-teens percentage area to the mid-20% area over the past year. Credit metric during this timeframe has largely been framed by improved profitability and cash flows more than offsetting increased levels of debt funding. Although debt has been increasing at a rate averaging roughly $200 million per quarter over the past year, growth in profitability and cash flow generation have more than offset the effect on the company’s credit ratios.

We believe that Weatherford’s credit protection measures are likely to show continued improvement over the intermediate term. We anticipate that EBITDA will expand to $3.2 billion and $3.8 billion in 2012 and 2013, respectively, given our expectations for low-teens annual revenue growth and gradual expansion of margins to about 22% in 2013. Corresponding levels of funds from operations are $2.2 billion and $2.6 billion. We expect capital spending and working capital investment to be about $2.6 billion annually over the next two years, which will likely mean nominal increases in debt balances, with total debt increasing to about $8.4 billion in 2012 and remaining near that level in 2013. Forecast growth in cash flow generation should more than offset the credit metric impact of increased debt levels, such that funds from operations to debt will likely strengthen to about 30% over the next year.

Liquidity

We assess Weatherford’s overall liquidity as “adequate.” Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company had cash and equivalent balances of $339 million as of March 31, 2012.

-- Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the company completed a $1.3 billion bond offering that it used to reduce commercial paper balances.

-- We forecast that the company’s capital expenditures and working capital investment will likely outpace funds from operations by an average of roughly $100 million per quarter over the next year.

-- The company has roughly $800 million of long-term debt that matures through the end of 2013.

-- The company’s sources of liquidity currently cover uses by more than 1.25x over the next 18 months.

Furthermore, the company has a $2.25 billion senior unsecured credit facility that matures in July 2016. As of March 31, 2012, the company had $884 million of availability under the facility (after factoring in $1.3 billion of commercial paper backstopped by the facility). The company is in compliance with the financial covenant of the facility, which requires it to maintain debt to capitalization of less than 60%.

Outlook

The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the company’s credit protection measures will show continued improvement over the next several quarters. We would consider a negative rating action if Weatherford’s debt balances increase materially from current levels, such that FFO to debt exceeds 25% for an extended period. Similar ratings pressure could occur if EBITDA margins decline to below 18%. Alternatively, we would consider a positive rating action in the event that the company is able to reduce debt and maintain FFO to debt in the 40% to 45% range.

