TEXT-Fitch afrmd Orient Fashions at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Orient Fashion Exports Private Limited’s (OFEPL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect OFEPL’s low, albeit improving, profitability, vulnerability to forex movements and high concentration by customer and geography.

Its top 10 customers and its largest single customer represented 83% and 38.6% of revenue, respectively, for the financial year ended March 2012. The U.S. is the company’s largest market, accounting for 68% of revenues in FY12, but down from 75% in FY11.

The ratings are also constrained by the company’s strained liquidity, as utilisation of working capital limits rose to 86% in FY12 from 66% in FY11. This was caused by an expanding working capital cycle in FY12 to 98 days from 85 days in FY11.

Positively, the ratings reflect OFEPL’s improving operating performance in FY12 (provisional), which showed a 10% yoy growth in revenue and an order book of INR1.4bn (to be executed up to September 2012). EBITDA margin increased to 6.8% in FY12 from 5.8% in FY11, helped by its focus on higher value-added garments and savings in manufacturing costs following implementation of an efficiency improvement programme. The benefit of rupee depreciation against the USD has been mostly passed on to buyers or offset by forward contract hedging.

The ratings further reflect the company’s experience in garment exports of 40 years and its long-standing relationship with a reputed clientele. Around 90% of the company’s production is exported, and its clientele include large retailers such as GAP Inc (‘BBB-'/Stable), French Connection and J.C. Penny Company, Inc (‘BB’+/Negative), and UK-based retailer Monsoon.

The ratings are supported by a satisfactory credit profile, with no term loans or major capex plans, and access to sponsors’ funding.

An inability to pass on the raw material price increases to customers, leading to a net debt to EBITDA of more than 4.5x (FY12 provisional 3x; FY11: 3.6x;), will be viewed as a negative rating driver. In addition, loss of any key customer leading to a more than 10% fall in OFEPL’s revenue may be negative for the ratings. Conversely, the ratings may benefit from significant improvement in revenue and operating profitability, with an EBITDA margin of more than 8% and net debt to EBITDA improving below 3x.

Fitch has also affirmed OFEPL’s bank facilities as follows:

- INR500m fund-based working capital lines affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’

- INR40m non-fund-based working capital lines affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A3(ind)’

- INR100m working capital limits (interchangeable between export packing credit and letter of credit) affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A3(ind)'