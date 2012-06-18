TEXT-S&P summary: Ancora (RCH) Pty Ltd.

We have given no credit to the guarantees provided by Financial Guaranty Insurance Company (not rated) on the CPI bonds and preference units.

The project entered the operational phase with the opening of the hospital facilities and transfer of patients from the former children’s hospital at the end of 2011. Operational performance for the first four months ended March 31, 2012, was in line with our expectations with no abatements. However, a limited number of quality failure points occurred, but those remained below the threshold that would trigger a financial penalty. While early indications seem to confirm Spotless’ ability to run this contract within the requirements of the project agreements, we consider that the coming months will be critical to assess the long-term performance of this project. A key factor will be the establishment of a sustained track record of rigorous control of the facilities management (FM) operations to ensure that services are consistently delivered to the required standards. The FM services are reasonably straightforward, limited to hard FM services, and do not include services such as catering or cleaning. However, we view operating in a hospital environment as potentially more challenging than in other facilities such as commercial buildings. The complexity of some of the mechanical and electrical systems and the fact that the facilities are in use round the clock may, pose certain challenges at time of refurbishment and plant replacement that would not necessarily be experienced in other buildings. However, we take some comfort from Spotless’ experience in operating in hospital environments, as well as the depth of experience of the management team on site.

With the completion of Stage 1 on time and within budget, marking the end of the construction of the new hospital, Lend Lease Construction’s (LLC) focus has turned to Stage 2. This primarily includes the construction of a hotel, as well as demolition of significant parts of the existing hospital. Design for Stage 2 is now materially complete and demolition activities have started during February 2012, with an expected completion date in early 2013. Stage 2 is scheduled to be completed on or before December 2014. In addition, LLC is completing the rectification of all defects from Stage 1, but we do not believe that those remaining defects could cause any significant risks to the operation of the facilities. Given LLC’s performance to date on this project, we do not view the Stage 2 works as presenting major and material risks, although the full revenue-earning phase of the project only commences on completion of Stage 2. In the interim period, revenue received from the state will only represent about 10% of the full availability payment.

We note that the underlying rating (SPUR) is currently not constrained by any counterparty dependency. This is based on our view that Ancora generates the vast majority of its revenue from the State of Victoria. The remaining revenue is derived from tenants of commercial leases that have been negotiated with market rates, and for which, we believe replacements could be readily found. We further believe that the rating has no counterparty dependency because of the security package provided by LLC, which we believe would be adequate to cover the costs of replacement. Finally, the project has sufficient liquidity and the FM tasks are not overly specialized, which implies, in our view, that the facilities manager can be replaced.

Liquidity

We consider the liquidity in the project structure “adequate” at the current ratings levels. The senior and subordinated classes of debt have the direct benefit of a reserve equal to their respective debt service for six months. This reserve is in the form of a liquidity facility for the senior classes that contains adequate protection against the downgrade of its providers, and the subordinated debt reserve will be cash funded at the end of the Stage 2 works.

The project also benefits from letters of credit--provided by the project builder LLC and facilities manager Spotless--that support the contractors’ respective obligations. The Spotless letter of credit is supplemented by cash retentions that will be built up to an amount equal to 10% of the annual FM fee over the next five years. A mechanism also exists to trap cash within the project company if life-cycle replacement costs were forecast to be higher than initially envisaged at financial close.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the ratings on Ancora’s senior-secured and subordinated CPI bonds and CHP Holdings’ preference units reflects our expectation that Spotless will continue to operate the project satisfactorily, with performance abatements, if any, remaining at very low levels. We also expect that BLL will continue to progress the Stage 2 works on time and budget. The outlook also reflects our view that ProjectCo will secure terms for its Stage 2 third-party commercial leases (including the hotel) which, in aggregate with the Stage 1 leases, will be consistent with our base-case forecast.

We are of the view that the ‘BBB’ rating on the senior-secured bonds and preference units could face upward pressure. We consider an upgrade is likely limited to one notch due in part to the rating being constrained indirectly by the rating on Lend Lease, LLC’s guarantor. A sustained and satisfactory track record of Spotless as facilities manager, evidenced by, among others, no or very limited performance abatements, could result in an upgrade. This would be predicated on our strong confidence in LLC’s ability to complete the Phase 2 works and its relationship with the state remaining cooperative. Given that the subordinated bonds partly rely on commercial revenue to maintain an adequate debt service coverage, we believe any upward revision of the rating on those bonds may not be in perfect lock-step with the senior debt ratings.

While completion of the Stage 1 works has eliminated most of the risks linked to the testing and commissioning activities, we consider that the ratings could face downward pressure if the FM services do not operate at the expected level; we believe this risk will not be immaterial in the medium term. A lower-than-forecast actual commercial revenue could also place pressure on the ratings, especially for the subordinated bonds.