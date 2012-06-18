FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch afrms Korea Development Bank's GMTN programme 'A+'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 7:47 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch afrms Korea Development Bank's GMTN programme 'A+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Development Bank’s (KDB, ‘A+'/Positive) global medium-term note (GMTN) programme ratings of Long-Term ‘A+’ and Short-Term ‘F1’, which has been slightly amended and updated on 15 June 2012. Under the updated programme, KDB, acting through its principal office in Korea, its London Branch, its New York Branch or any other overseas branch may issue notes.

KDB’s notes, under the GMTN programme, will be unsecured and unsubordinated and rank pari passu with its other senior unsecured financial obligations. The bank may issue up to USD10bn or its equivalent value in other currencies at any one time. The type of currency or maturities will be determined upon agreement by KDB and investors. KDB plans to use the proceeds to repay existing debt and for general operations.

The ratings of KDB’s GMTN programme are in line with KDB’s Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘A+’ and ‘F1’ respectively. The IDRs are equalised with South Korea’s sovereign rating, reflecting KDB’s de facto solvency guarantee by the government as per Article 44, KDB Act, despite proposals for the bank to be privatised.

KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and currently 100%-owned by the government through KDBFG. Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch views that to be unlikely in the foreseeable future due to uncertain capital markets and the lack of political consensus. The bank had 69 branches with total assets of KRW131.3trn and negligible retail deposits of KRW4.9trn at end-2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.