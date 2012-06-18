TEXT-S&P summary: Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 -

Summary analysis -- Erste Abwicklungsanstalt ---------------------- 18-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Investors, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Mar-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- “Almost certain” likelihood of support from the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

-- “Critical” public policy role in facilitating the workout of WestLB AG’s nonstrategic and nonperforming assets.

-- “Integral” link to North Rhine-Westphalia because of the ownership structure and specific state support mechanism.

Weaknesses:

-- Reliance on government support to offset future losses.

-- No internal capital generation capacity and rapid depletion of the existing capital base due to loss accumulation.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) is stable because we don’t expect the ownership structure or strong commitment of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW; AA-/Stable/A-1+) to the bank to change in the foreseeable future.

The stable outlook on EAA mirrors our outlook on NRW. Any rating action on NRW would lead to similar rating action on EAA. In addition, a revision of our assessment of EAA’s role for and link to NRW would have a negative impact on our ratings on EAA.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP Not applicable*

*Likelihood of support assessment is “almost certain,” according to our criteria, resulting in an equalization with the issuer credit rating on the related government.

